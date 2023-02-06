New students from different cities of the country arrive to fulfill their dreams at the University of Magdalena. Emma Pérez Torres, was the first young woman to enter the campus of the University of Magdalena to start her classes in the 2023-I academic semester. This 18-year-old girl born in Florencia, Caquetá, a third-semester student of the Business Administration Program (SNIES 19781) found in this Alma Mater the ideal space to receive the possible knowledge that allows her to generate employment in society.

Punctuality and responsibility make Emma feel one step ahead of others, a teaching that her parents instilled in her and that allowed her to be the first young woman to enter the campus of the University of Magdalena to start her classes in the 2023 academic semester. -YO. Her father Cristian Meyer, a samarium environmental engineer graduated from this Institution, paved the way for her to become a professional in this House of Higher Studies.

“My parents taught me that arriving on time is always winning, that means respecting our teachers, classmates and also having a sense of belonging to the Institution,” he said.

This young student is clear about her purpose of starting a business with the support of the University, a Study Center that has allowed her to acquire knowledge to found a dream: to create her fashion company.



The student is set to learn new things and acquire good knowledge.

“Through my ventures I demonstrate my passions and thus I hope to contribute to the lives of other people. The University has supported me in all these purposes thanks to the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship”, she pointed out.

Passionate about learning new things, Emma is one of the 17,000 face-to-face undergraduate students who began their activities in the first semester of 2023, who with her example reminded the entire university community of the importance of being responsible when attending classes.

According to the Admissions and Academic Registration Group, there were about 644 students who came from different regions of the country, ratifying the position at the national level that Unimagdalena has.