Home Health AUSL Modena – The Local Health Authority meets the citizens of Massa Finalese to present the point of Community Nursing
Health

AUSL Modena – The Local Health Authority meets the citizens of Massa Finalese to present the point of Community Nursing

by admin

Another point of Community Nursing activated and another public meeting to present it. “New services for new needs” stops in Massa Finalese: Tuesday 4 April, at 8.45 pm, in the multipurpose hall of the PalaDiversivo in via Nives Barbieri, the Local Health Authority of Modena and the Municipality of Finale Emilia meet the citizens to illustrate the news in terms of health care offer for the area.

The Mayor of the Municipality of Finale Emilia Claudio Poletti, the Deputy Mayor and Councilor for Health Michele Gulinelli and the Director of the District of Mirandola Annamaria Ferraresi will be present, whose initial greetings will precede the interventions of Mary Guerzoni, organizational manager of the Community Houses of the District of Mirandola, of the two community nurses active in Massa Finalese Melissa Briscagli and Cristina Veratti, and of the general practitioner Guido Venturini.

The evening will also be attended by Dr. Giuseppe Licitra, Health Directorate of the Santa Maria Bianca Hospital in Mirandola, Dr. Calogero Alfonso, Director of the Complex Structure of Orthopedics and Traumatology of the Mirandola Hospital, and Dr. Fabio Gilioli, Director of the Complex Structure of Internal Medicine of the Mirandola Hospital, who will present the activities of their respective departments.

See also  Epic Games is giving away "Bioshock: The Collection" for free for a limited time, save 1440 yuan on 3 games | 4Gamers

You may also like

“WHO has a key role in the fight...

deaths and loss of sight

Do you wake up tired even if you...

Care projection: 1.8 million more people in need...

Gimbe, doubled private hospitals in 10 years, from...

Alzheimer’s may not be just a disease of...

Grand jury indicts Donald Trump, first time for...

Ex Lazio, serious road accident for Kiyine: the...

Covid: Iss, slight increase in Rt to 0.99,...

Tumor weighing 2 kg removed from the liver...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy