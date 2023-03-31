Another point of Community Nursing activated and another public meeting to present it. “New services for new needs” stops in Massa Finalese: Tuesday 4 April, at 8.45 pm, in the multipurpose hall of the PalaDiversivo in via Nives Barbieri, the Local Health Authority of Modena and the Municipality of Finale Emilia meet the citizens to illustrate the news in terms of health care offer for the area.

The Mayor of the Municipality of Finale Emilia Claudio Poletti, the Deputy Mayor and Councilor for Health Michele Gulinelli and the Director of the District of Mirandola Annamaria Ferraresi will be present, whose initial greetings will precede the interventions of Mary Guerzoni, organizational manager of the Community Houses of the District of Mirandola, of the two community nurses active in Massa Finalese Melissa Briscagli and Cristina Veratti, and of the general practitioner Guido Venturini.

The evening will also be attended by Dr. Giuseppe Licitra, Health Directorate of the Santa Maria Bianca Hospital in Mirandola, Dr. Calogero Alfonso, Director of the Complex Structure of Orthopedics and Traumatology of the Mirandola Hospital, and Dr. Fabio Gilioli, Director of the Complex Structure of Internal Medicine of the Mirandola Hospital, who will present the activities of their respective departments.