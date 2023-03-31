Next April 16 are the elections in Río Negro to renew the positions of Governor and Lieutenant Governorthe 46 seats of the Legislature, the municipalities of 22 municipalities and authorities of the 35 promotion commissions. From 8 a.m. on Friday and up to three hours after the election, the electoral ban is in force which establishes a series of restrictions in order to guarantee the normal development of the elections.

In total there are 589,251 people authorized to vote at 1,785 polling stations distributed throughout the province. Voting is compulsory for all persons between the ages of 18 and 75 residing in Río Negro and is optional for those between the ages of 16 and 17 or over 75 years of age.

To guarantee the attendance of voters at the voting centers from 8:00 p.m. on Saturday the sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited, a measure that will remain in force until three hours after the end of the election. The neighborhood shops Neighborhood shops, supermarkets, bars and restaurants may not sell alcohol past the time limit, both for face-to-face consumption and via shipping (delivery).

Although bars and restaurants are not they will be able to sell alcohol after 8 p.m. they will be able to keep open until 24 hours on Saturday. The bowling alleys also have the same conditions; they usually do not open their doors on the eve of elections.

Elections 2023 in Río Negro: what can and cannot be done during the electoral ban

According to the Electoral Code of the province, the following activities are prohibited:

– Accomplish acts or public meetings with proselytizing purposes express or covert and the partisan publicity issued by written, radio or television media, or any other proselytizing propaganda, from thirty-two (32) hours before the start of the elections.

– Offer or deliver to voters ballots within the radius of eighty (80) meters from the polling stations, counted on the road, street or path.

– admit meeting of voters or deposit of arms during the hours of the election to any owner or tenant who inhabits a house located within a radius of eighty (80) meters around the polling station in urban centers.

– Los popular shows in the open air, or indoors, theatrical parties, sports and all kinds of public meetings that do not refer to the electoral act, during the hours of the elections.

– keep the doors open houses for the sale of alcoholic beverages of any kind, during the day of the elections, until after three (3) hours of the closing of the same.

– To the voters, the entrance to the place of the elections carrying weapons, or using flags, badges or other hallmarks.

– The opening of party organizations within a radius of eighty (80) meters from the polling places. The Tribunal or Electoral Board may order the temporary closure of the premises that were in violation. Vote receiving tables will not be installed less than eighty (80) meters from the place where the provincial headquarters of the parties are located.

Elections 2023 in Río Negro: where to consult the register

Elections 2023 in Río Negro: the candidates for governor and lieutenant governor

– Alberto Weretilneck and Pedro Pesatti, Together We Are Río Negro

– Aníbal Tortoriello and Juan Pablo Álvarez Guerrero, Cambia Río Negro.

– Silvia Horne and Leandro Costa Brutten, Let’s go with everyone.

– Gustavo Casas and Luisa Villarroel, Unity for Victory.

– Gabriel Musa and Cecilia Carrasco, Left Front and Workers (FIT-U).

– Aurelio Vázquez and Dora Rivera, New Movement for Socialism (MAS).

– Rafael Zamaro and Marcela Alejandra Roca, We are Popular Unity.

– Gabriel Di Tulli and Hugo Cecchini, People’s Party of Reconstruction (PPR).

– Ariel Rivero and Sylvia Astuena, First Río Negro.



