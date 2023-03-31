Home News A total of 290 families from Sonsonate are benefited with road recovery
Mar 30, 2023, 22:04 pm

The Sonsonate mayor’s office continues to carry out road recovery work in the different rural and urban communities that were forgotten by previous efforts.

This time, the resident families of the La Pradera community, in district 3 of Sonsonate, were benefited as part of the first phase of road rehabilitation.

The Sonsonate mayor’s office continues its constant work to guarantee that the rural and urban population have decent streets, as well as provide basic services to the population.



