AUSL Modena – The Region confirms the economic commitment for the new Carpi hospital

The Emilia-Romagna Region confirms its financial commitment for the new Carpi hospital. The approval of the resolution in the Legislative Assembly, which took place today, is in fact the passage that definitively sanctions the allocation of 57 million euros as a share of public investment for the important structural work: to the funding assigned by the Region, covered by state funds ex art.20, must be added 69 million in private financing and 14 million for biomedical, IT and furniture technologies, for a total economic framework of 140 million euros.

At the same time, the design process of the new structure continues, which will occupy a total area of ​​47,050 square meters, on a lot of 142,500 square meters indicated by the Social and Health Territorial Conference: already on 13 December last, the Local Health Authority presented the Technical-Economic Feasibility Project – Phase 2, of the new Carpi hospital, to the regional technical evaluation group, receiving the technical approval there. Since this is an investment included in the extraordinary program of investments in health pursuant to art. 20, the next step involves the transmission (by July 2023) to the Ministry of Health of the programmatic document, containing all the interventions envisaged in this tranche of loans state.

The structural model of the new hospital, the construction of which is at the center of a participatory process involving health professionals, voluntary associations and representatives of citizens and local authorities, is mainly based on the concept of usability, both for operators and for patients. The speed of movement of professionals within the hospital, especially those involved in the emergency, and the possibility of transferring patients between the different care settings guarantee timely treatment and, ultimately, safety. In this sense, it is essential to organize separate pathways for internal and external patients. As regards patients, both internal and external, the new hospital will simplify the use of all the health services offered: linear and well-recognizable paths, reception and differentiated paths based on the type of service, short and easily practicable distances, accompanied by of reaching the structure and ample parking availability.