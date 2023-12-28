AUSL Modena – Vignola Hospital, special thanks for two Christmas donations: a postural chair for Child Neuropsychiatry and new resources for Internal Medicine

It is an ‘Ottobock’ postural chair donated by the Montanari family to the Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry service and a sum of money indicated in the will of a former patient, Franco Solignani – of which one of the heirs, Carla Cuoghi, was present – intended for Cardiology.

In particular, the donated postural chair is adaptable and adjustable to the needs of different users, thus guaranteeing correct positioning for those who have difficulties with postural-motor control. Use promotes stability in a sitting position, allowing you to work on other skills such as, for example, table manipulation and attention activities. The postural chair is also used as a compensatory system to accompany the acquisition of trunk control.

The donation requested by Franco Solignani was instead allocated to the Hospital’s Internal Medicine, more specifically to renovate two hospital rooms, thus improving comfort for patients, and for the purchase of a latest generation ultrasound machine, which also carries out cardiological tests at the patient’s bed.

“It was a great emotion to listen to the words of gratitude and esteem from the donors, an important sign of a community that supports and believes in the professionalism and sensitivity of healthcare workers – declares Federica Casoni, Director of the Vignola Health District -. They are gifts that in a complex and difficult moment for our healthcare system stimulate us to move forward and continue working with passion and dedication. A heartfelt thank you again to those who showed this sensitivity and to the health workers of the district for their daily commitment”.