Home » AUSL Modena – Vignola Hospital, special thanks for two Christmas donations: a postural chair for Child Neuropsychiatry and new resources for Internal Medicine
Health

AUSL Modena – Vignola Hospital, special thanks for two Christmas donations: a postural chair for Child Neuropsychiatry and new resources for Internal Medicine

by admin
AUSL Modena – Vignola Hospital, special thanks for two Christmas donations: a postural chair for Child Neuropsychiatry and new resources for Internal Medicine

It is an ‘Ottobock’ postural chair donated by the Montanari family to the Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry service and a sum of money indicated in the will of a former patient, Franco Solignani – of which one of the heirs, Carla Cuoghi, was present – intended for Cardiology.

In particular, the donated postural chair is adaptable and adjustable to the needs of different users, thus guaranteeing correct positioning for those who have difficulties with postural-motor control. Use promotes stability in a sitting position, allowing you to work on other skills such as, for example, table manipulation and attention activities. The postural chair is also used as a compensatory system to accompany the acquisition of trunk control.

The donation requested by Franco Solignani was instead allocated to the Hospital’s Internal Medicine, more specifically to renovate two hospital rooms, thus improving comfort for patients, and for the purchase of a latest generation ultrasound machine, which also carries out cardiological tests at the patient’s bed.

“It was a great emotion to listen to the words of gratitude and esteem from the donors, an important sign of a community that supports and believes in the professionalism and sensitivity of healthcare workers – declares Federica Casoni, Director of the Vignola Health District -. They are gifts that in a complex and difficult moment for our healthcare system stimulate us to move forward and continue working with passion and dedication. A heartfelt thank you again to those who showed this sensitivity and to the health workers of the district for their daily commitment”.

You may also like

The Urgent Need to Save Spain’s Collapsing Primary...

obsession with diseases increases the risk of death...

New Year’s Eve party: These 9 dangerous consequences...

Analyzing the Impact of Noise and Dust at...

Ambulance versus bus. Four victims in the tunnel

GPs and emergency rooms under attack – Targatocn.it

Christmas markets 2023: Here’s what continues after the...

Survey Finds Majority of Americans Prioritizing Mental Health...

Alcohol and New Year’s Eve: the rules of...

An app to help our mental health arrives...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy