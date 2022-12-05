Home Health Australian flu, boom in cases in Italy especially among children: symptoms and contagion
Health

Australian flu, boom in cases in Italy especially among children: symptoms and contagion

by admin
Australian flu, boom in cases in Italy especially among children: symptoms and contagion

The Australian flu has also arrived in Italy, with a peak of cases among children. It is a new variant of the flu virus developed in Australia which caused the worst season in the last 5 years.

Children the most affected

Aussie has already affected the very young, in the 0-4 age group, and is now spreading to adults. The virus is experiencing rapid growth, the peak of which will occur earlier than in the other years in which the flu virus circulated, because, as virologists explain, in the last two years in which there was a clear prevalence of Covid, there are no been infections that have strengthened the immune system. The peak, compared to other years, is expected for December, therefore one month in advance.

Symptoms

Symptoms last an average of 5 days. There may be very high fever, along with pain in the bones, sore throat, runny nose, loss of appetite. According to the Influnet surveillance network, in the week from 21 to 28 November, the last one with updated data, there went from 9.5 cases per thousand inhabitants to 12.9 affected by flu-like viruses and since the beginning of the season over 2 .5 million contracted the infection. For the virologist Pregliasco it is “an early start, but every year the flu season is linked to weather situations or particular conditions. We believe this virus will keep us company for a few weeks together with an increase in Covid cases. In this sense it is very important not to let your guard down”.

See also  The menopause? It is not a disease, but if there are symptoms, deal with them with therapy

© breaking latest news

You may also like

SMA, play ahead thanks to genetic testing

Influenza, Iss: the curve is growing, over 2.5...

Christmas binges: beware of the “food coma”. That’s...

Covid: Gimbe, on hospitalizations (11.1%) and intensive wards...

To control eating disorders you need to study...

Influenza in Rome, pediatricians: «It spreads quickly among...

Cesarean delivery weakens the immune system

Sport and lifestyle revolutionize mental health: the latest...

Shingles increases the risk of heart attack and...

desperate situation also in Sardinia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy