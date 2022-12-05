The Australian flu has also arrived in Italy, with a peak of cases among children. It is a new variant of the flu virus developed in Australia which caused the worst season in the last 5 years.

Children the most affected

Aussie has already affected the very young, in the 0-4 age group, and is now spreading to adults. The virus is experiencing rapid growth, the peak of which will occur earlier than in the other years in which the flu virus circulated, because, as virologists explain, in the last two years in which there was a clear prevalence of Covid, there are no been infections that have strengthened the immune system. The peak, compared to other years, is expected for December, therefore one month in advance.

Symptoms

Symptoms last an average of 5 days. There may be very high fever, along with pain in the bones, sore throat, runny nose, loss of appetite. According to the Influnet surveillance network, in the week from 21 to 28 November, the last one with updated data, there went from 9.5 cases per thousand inhabitants to 12.9 affected by flu-like viruses and since the beginning of the season over 2 .5 million contracted the infection. For the virologist Pregliasco it is “an early start, but every year the flu season is linked to weather situations or particular conditions. We believe this virus will keep us company for a few weeks together with an increase in Covid cases. In this sense it is very important not to let your guard down”.

