PORDENONE. Multiple behaviors of embezzlement and abuse in official deeds, with the suspicion that they were distracted by the companies in which he held top management positions of sums equal to 104 thousand euros. These are the allegations that led the Pordenone Public Prosecutor’s Office to request the indictment of Mauro Vagaggini, former CEO of Atap and STI.

This was communicated in a note signed by the Public Prosecutor of Pordenone, Raffaele Tito, reporting that on Monday 5 December, “the Judge was asked for the preliminary hearing to order the indictment of Mr. Mauro Vagaggini for multiple embezzlement and of abuse in official acts in the role and capacity that the same held as a public service officer: chairman of the board and managing director of Atap spa (provincial car transport company), chairman of the board and managing director of STI spa (interregional transport services) ».



the atap case Vagaggini asks for the 2017 indemnity The judges say no February 16, 2022

The preliminary investigation, which originated from some complaints at the time “presented by the heads of the current management of the two companies performing a public service, carried out with the help of the Pordenone Finance Police, focused on the diversion of sums of money from the two company” for services “of catering, for expenses relating to stays in hotels, for the purchase of goods and services, for the use of the company telepass as well as for the use of employees for private purposes”.

Conducts in relation to which “the money believed to have been diverted is equal to approximately 27 thousand euros as regards Atap spa and approximately 77 thousand euros as regards Sti spa”.