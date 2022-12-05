The clock setting of the overclocking version headed by AMD is 4.x~8.x% higher than the reference base setting value of AMD.

ASUS pre-announced in early November that TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX / 7900 XT series self-made cards are ready, and will provide two options of standard and overclocking versions. Recently, the official website has further released clock setting configuration information.

The basic clock settings of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX released by AMD are 2,300MHz for the game clock and 2,500MHz for acceleration. As for the Radeon RX 7900 XT, they are 2,000MHz and 2,400MHz respectively. The design of the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX / 7900 XT series is the same as before. In addition to the hardware default configuration, you can also switch to the overclocking mode through the GPU Tweak tool software. The clock configuration settings of the two products currently released are as follows~

TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX OC Edition 24GB GDDR6

Preset: Game 2,395MHz, Boost 2,565MHz

Overclocking: Game 2,455MHz, Boost 2,615MHz

TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT OC Edition 20GB GDDR6

Preset: Game 2,130MHz, Boost 2,500MHz

Overclocking: Game 2,175MHz, Boost 2,535MHz

As far as the overclocking mode that players may prefer to use, compared with AMD’s reference base settings, the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX OC Edition 24GB GDDR6 clock speed increase is about 6.7% for games and 4.6% faster. As for TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT OC Edition 20GB GDDR6 is around 8.7% and 5.6% respectively. As for the actual performance of Radeon RX 7900 XTX / 7900 XT, it will be announced in a while.