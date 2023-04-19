Autologous cell cultures from the DIZG are indispensable for the care of severe burn injuries

Berlin – The board of directors of the German Society for Burn Medicine (DGV e. V.) classifies the provision of biotechnologically processed autologous keratinocytes by the non-profit German Institute for Cell and Tissue Replacement (DIZG) as an essential building block for the successful therapy of patients with severe burns.

As the only institute in Germany, the DIZG provides biotechnologically processed autologous skin cell cultures. For severe burn injuries, the supply of autologous keratinocytes is often the only treatment option and often life-saving. Even today, there is still a significant mortality rate among patients with extensive thermal injuries. “Successful therapy is only possible if, in addition to an intensive medical concept, there is also a surgical option for reconstructing the skin defects that have occurred after necrosectomy of the burned areas,” explains Prof. Dr. Ulrich Kneser, President of the DGV A successful wound closure is only possible through the use of cultivated autologous keratinocytes. The survival of our patients is therefore directly linked to the corresponding availability of this cell therapy.”

Inclusion in the guidelines would provide clarity

Jürgen Ehlers, Managing Director of the DIZG, is pleased that the commitment of the employees of the DIZG is so highly valued by the responsible specialist society and its surgeons. “We are also convinced that the importance of biotech and this autologous cell therapy for the care of people with severe burn injuries is very high and we therefore hope that this will also be reflected in the corresponding medical guidelines. This would reduce both the uncertainties in the indication and the uncertainties with regard to the fundamental entitlement of appropriate financing.”

Making cell cultures available is part of public services

The non-profit biotech and pharmaceutical company with its keratinocyte sheets and its sprayable keratinocyte suspension has been a very important partner for the supply of burn centers throughout Germany for more than two decades. “From the point of view of the DGV, making cell cultures available for clinical use is ultimately part of the public service for patients with severe burn injuries,” emphasizes Prof. Dr. Kneser. Due to the strict regulatory requirements for the cultivation and the provision of keratinocyte transplants, the DGV supports -The board of directors expressly states that the supply of severe burn injuries with autologous cell culture transplants is ensured by a facility such as the DIZG in its non-profit structure cultivation of cells for clinical use,” he continues.



About the DIZG

The non-profit German Institute for Cell and Tissue Replacement (DIZG) is a manufacturer of human bone and soft tissue transplants based in Berlin and is one of the largest pharmaceutically and biotechnologically oriented non-profit institutions of its kind in Europe. We are the only facility in Germany that also provides autologous cell cultures for the treatment of severely injured people. Clinics and burn centers thus receive a life-saving therapy option for their patients. The aim is to offer as many people as possible with the most severe tissue defects an improved prospect of healing. For this reason, the institute promotes tissue donation and is constantly developing the variety of transplants with its own R&D department. Since it was founded in 1993, the DIZG has provided around 730,000 allogeneic tissue transplants for medical treatment.

More information at www.dizg.de.