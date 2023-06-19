Azacitidine for acute myeloid leukaemia. Hematology

Reduces the risk of recurrence in patients in remission

In Italy, about 3,600 people are affected every year by acute myeloid leukemia, a blood cancer that has the highest incidence in the over 65s. It is a particularly aggressive haematological disease, in fact the 5-year survival depends , fluctuates between 20% and 40-45% and does not exceed 12 months for patients with relapsed or refractory disease. Indeed, responses to intensive chemotherapy can be short-lived and the risk of recurrence is high, especially for people ineligible for stem cell transplantation. Today the standard of care is changing, thanks to a new hypomethylating drug, oral azacitidine, capable of improving survival by reducing the probability of recurrence. The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) has approved the reimbursement of oral azacitidine as maintenance therapy in patients who have achieved a … (Continue) read the 2nd page

