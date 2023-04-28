Home » Azimut Holding Shareholders’ Meeting, shareholders approve the 2022 financial statements and the dividend
The shareholders’ meeting of Azimut Holding approved the 2022 financial statements, which closed with a statutory net profit of 384 million euros, and resolved to assign a dividend of 1.3 euro per share. The coupon will be detached on May 22, 2023, with payment entirely in cash on May 24th.

Furthermore, the Azimut Holding shareholders’ meeting approved a new plan for the purchase and disposal of treasury shares, up to a maximum amount of 14 million shares, equal to 9.77% of the current share capital.

