Bacterial endometriosis? – International

A bacterium could contribute to the development of endometriosis, a gynecological disease in which cells from the inside of the uterus also spread to the outside. The disease is quite common, affecting up to 15 percent of women under the age of 49, causing pain and infertility. Its causes are not fully understood and few treatments are available, mainly hormonal treatments and surgery. Now a new study has identified an infection as a possible cause Fusobacterium in the endometrial cells of the uterus. Of 155 women involved, 64 percent of those with endometriosis had the infection, versus 7 percent of those without. The hypothesis is that the bacteria induce a particular type of cell, fibroblasts, to transform into myofibroblasts, capable of multiplying and migrating to other parts of the pelvic region. A study on mice has shown that antibiotics, used against bacteria, limit the size and frequency of lesions associated with endometriosis. Knowing more about the origins and mechanism of the disease will be key to developing new treatments. ◆

