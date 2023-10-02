Bad mood? Eight surprising signs you’re eating too much sugar

Are you constantly tired and your skin is covered in impurities? These are just two of several warning signs that indicate too much sugar consumption. Read here which reactions your body is also a sign of the sugary fence post.

A cookie here, a cocktail there and a chocolate bar for in between. We all know that these treats are real sugar bombs. Unfortunately, there is also a lot of white sweetener hidden in many foods that we don’t suspect. Salad dressings and fruit juices are just two examples when it comes to treacherous sugar traps.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), we should not consume more than 50 grams of sugar for a daily energy intake of 2,000 calories. Sounds like a lot? Not really. Depending on the situation, this recommendation can be exceeded with just two glasses of orange juice. These secret sugar bombs can not only lead to obesity, but in the long term, and in the worst case, lead to diabetes and heart disease. So that it doesn’t get that far, our body usually sends warnings in advance. The following symptoms could already be warning signals from your body:

1. Weak immune system

Products with a high sugar content can weaken our immune system. High sugar consumption is usually associated with a diet that is poor in nutrients. This makes it more difficult for our body to develop a protective mechanism against colds and viruses. The result? We are much more susceptible to infections and get sick more quickly. Tip: the simpler the products, the better. So whenever possible, choose whole foods such as whole grains and unprocessed fruit and vegetables instead of ready-made products. In this way you provide your body with the necessary substances it needs.

2. Fatigue

When the afternoon slump hits us again, a bar of chocolate is the savior in an emergency, a real energy kick. But the high is only short-lived, and shortly afterwards you feel weak and listless again. And the concentration? That’s gone too. No wonder! Because sugar causes our blood sugar levels to skyrocket and then plummet just as quickly. In addition, regular consumption sets in motion a cycle through which the body literally demands sugar for an energy boost. That’s why it’s harder to give up sweets if you consume them regularly. The craving spiral is inevitable. As hard as it may sound, the only solution is to avoid cookies and the like and turn to alternatives such as berries and nuts when cravings arise. Not only are they much healthier, but they are also a real energy booster for your brain.

3. Digestive problems

Do you often suffer from flatulence, diarrhea or constipation? If your intestines are regularly running amok, increased sugar consumption may also be to blame. If there is too much sugar, our intestinal flora can become unbalanced more quickly, which not only manifests itself in the form of unpleasant digestive problems, but also has negative effects on our immune system.

4. You often suffer from tooth decay

The fact that too much cola and gummy bears cause tooth decay was taught to us as children. Of course, this still applies today. Because anyone who eats a lot of sugar puts a lot of strain on their teeth. For example, if we don’t brush our teeth after drinking a cola, they remain exposed to the sugar environment in the mouth. The sugar is converted there into acid, which attacks tooth enamel and promotes tooth decay.

5. Pimples and annoying blemishes

Just like our intestines, our skin also rebels when we consume more sugar. The reason? Normally, collagen and elastin keep our skin looking firm and healthy. If we eat too many sweets, our body can no longer process the sugar properly. The sugar then binds to these proteins, which can no longer carry out their task properly. This shows up in the form of inflammation, skin blemishes, pimples or acne. In addition, skin elasticity decreases and wrinkles and cellulite appear more frequently.

6. Bladder and fungal infections

Bacteria feel right at home in an environment rich in sugar. Because there they are optimally nourished and can reproduce better. Women with high blood sugar levels are therefore often more susceptible to bladder or fungal infections.

7. You are thirsty all the time

We are aware that salt deprives our body of water and that we want to excrete half a liter of water in one go after eating a pack of popcorn. A similar phenomenon also occurs with sugar. Because the more of it we have in the blood, the more our body tries to get rid of it in order to regain balance. One way he does this is with the help of urine. In concrete terms, this means that we have to go to the toilet more often, and each time we lose water. Our body then alerts us to this lack of fluid and responds with a feeling of thirst.

8. Bad mood

When the weather turns up and down, you can be in a bad mood. Or maybe it’s because we ate too much while watching Netflix in the evening? The human brain works best when it is always supplied with approximately the same amount of sugar. If we go overboard again, not only our blood sugar levels become unbalanced, but also our mental well-being. In the worst case, frequent sugar consumption can also promote depression and anxiety.

