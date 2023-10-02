Serena Pistillo appointed Marketing Director of Ahab SpA

Management

Serena Pistillo joins the Italian company specialized in the distribution of infrastructure software with the aim of bringing innovation to the managed IT services business model

by Editorial Staff

Published on 02 Oct 2023

Serena Pistillo, Head of Marketing Ahab SpA

Achab S.p.A., Italian company specializing in the distribution of infrastructure software for small and medium-sized businesses, has announced the entry of Serena Pistillo come nuova Head of Marketing. This appointment marks an important step in Ahab’s growth strategy, which he has set a strong focus on innovation and engagement to consolidate their own managed IT services business model.

Serena Pistillo brings with her twenty years of experience in the field of communication and marketing in the sectors Telco, ICT e manufacturing, gained working for multinationals of the caliber of Vodafone, Hitachi, Prysmian and Exprivia. This deep expertise makes her the ideal choice to lead Ahab in a time when technology and IT tools are revolutionizing the way businesses manage their services.

“His consolidated experience and expertise will bring added value and innovation to the group – he comments Andrea Veca, Managing Director of Achab – We have always focused on different talents, professional skills and personal attitudes, which strengthen the team and the generation of solutions and ideas. Ours is a dynamic reality that has the ambition of being a vehicle for growth, culture, multiplication and business development”.

Serena Pistillo guides Ahab towards new opportunities in the world of IT services

The new Marketing Manager Serena Pistillo underlines that the objective is to continue to strengthen the strategy and marketing for enhance the synergies between Vendors and Partners. “I chose Ahab because I was inspired by the project of building new opportunities and generating value for companies and Managed Service Providers that provide IT services. I believe in Ahab’s approach, where I have the privilege of working with professionals, but above all people who are passionate and motivated to promote a business model aware of the potential of technology and IT tools which, if used well, make the difference for small and medium-sized businesses. The MSP logic has enormous potential, capable of generating benefits, efficiencies and margins for the entire supply chain. I will put all my skills and best practices at the service of customers to build successful experiences together.”

Serena Pistillo and her team, together with the Achabiani team involved, will be present at the fifth edition of Aclubthe event dedicated to partners which will take place in Lazise (Verona) on 12 and 13 October with the presence of over 200 guests including Vendors and Sponsors.

