Win a fully automatic coffee machine from De’Longhi – 2023

Some days are like birthdays: you should just celebrate them. Of course, we include International Coffee Day on October 1st and are giving away three fully automatic coffee machines from De’Longhi with the stylish name Eletta Explore, each worth 1,799.99 euros. Want to take your coffee game to the next level? Then join in and with a bit of luck this piece of jewelry might end up in your kitchen soon!

Different coffee variations for every day (c) De’Longhi

Hot, cold and cold brew. Perfetto.

Brad Pitt is never wrong: This fully automatic coffee conjures up the most delicious caffeine variations straight into your cup. Thanks to the Eletta Explore, you can practically bring your own coffee shop into your home: With modern extraction technology, the Eletta Explore conjures up great cold brew full of fruity-sweet flavors for hot summer days, while the many hot drink variants warm you up on cooler days wake up. Everything can be selected via the 3.5-inch TFT display with soft-touch control. Oh, tired morning heart, what more could you want?

Sounds like the perfect addition to your kitchen? Then take part by filling out the fields and ending up in the draw. TOI Toi Toi!

Participation until: October 29, 2023, 11:59 p.m

organizer: De’Longhi

Preis: 3×1 fully automatic coffee machine Eletta Explore from De’Longhi worth 1,179.99 euros

Conditions of Participation: The winners must be at least 18 years old and live in Austria.

