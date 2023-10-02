SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL, DEFEND US IN THE BATTLE « Cde News

NATIONAL (editorial) On September 29 of each year, Archangel Michael, the Archangel of the Blue Ray, also called Saint Michael the Archangel by Catholics, is celebrated and venerated.

According to religious history, it belongs to the spirits belonging to the eighth choir of the nine that make up the hierarchy of angels directly by God; These choirs are: seraphim, cherubs, thrones, dominions, powers, virtues, principalities, archangels and angels. They are officially called holy archangels and that is how several temples in the world are named and even their prayers. They are also called archangels, so they can be identified in both ways.



However, the festivities do not stop there, this Wednesday the holy archangels Raphael and Michael are also celebrated. We tell you who Saint Michael the Archangel is.

The archangel Michael is recognized as the Prince of the heavenly militia, for having defeated the Evil One in a unique heavenly battle against the angels who rebelled before the majesty of God. Tradition tells us that his mission will be outstanding in the final judgment, weighing in a balance the good works of the righteous.

Iconography. With military armor, in his breastplate he carries stars, the sun and the moon; he wears a chlamys (small red cape, typical of generals on the battlefield); In his right hand he carries a flaming sword, and in his left a scale; at his feet the demon defeated. Powerful intercessor against the enemies of the body and soul.

Its meaning implies protection, security, power, overcoming obstacles and the destruction of fear and doubt. For this reason, Archangel Michael inspires human beings to dress in the symbols of his armor. He is one of the most invoked and his image is very popular in Latin America and Europe.

“The Church gives him the highest place among the Archangels and for many centuries he has appeared as a defender of the people of God against the devil, even in the last moments of life,”

His name was the battle cry of the angels.

“Michael” in Hebrew means “Who is like God!”

It appears four times in the Holy Scriptures, one of them is:

Revelation 12:7: “Then a battle broke out in heaven: Michael and his angels fought with the Dragon.”

According to these biblical passages, Christian tradition gives Saint Michael some offices.

These are fighting against Satan, rescuing the souls of the faithful from the power of the enemy, especially at the hour of death, and calling from the earth and bringing the souls of men to judgment.

PRAYER TO SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL

San Miguel Arcangel,

defend us in battle.

Be our protection

against perversity and snares

of the devil

Restrain him God, we ask suppliantly,

and your prince of the heavenly host

cast into hell with divine power

to Satan and the other evil spirits

that are scattered around the world

for the perdition of souls.

Amen.

