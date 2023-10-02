SNAP Food Stamp Recipients to Receive Increased Payments but Face New Requirements

SNAP Food Stamp Recipients to Receive Increase in Benefits, But Face New Requirements

October 1, 2023 – In an effort to provide greater financial assistance to vulnerable populations, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is set to increase its cash benefits. However, recipients should prepare for additional requirements to access these benefits.

The Department of Agriculture, through the Food and Nutrition Service, has announced the new amount and allocation for SNAP payments starting October 1, 2023. While most beneficiaries in the lower 48 states, US Virgin Islands, and Alaska will receive higher cash benefits, the same cannot be said for recipients in Hawaii.

For a family of four residing in the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia, the maximum amount they can receive from the Food Stamp program is $973. Beneficiaries in Guam may collect up to $1,434, while those in the US Virgin Islands can receive up to $1,251.

Alaska offers varying maximum amounts based on the area of residence. For urban areas, the highest possible cash benefit for a family of four is $1,248. Those living in Rural 1 or Rural 2 can receive up to $1,591 or $1,937 respectively. However, in Hawaii, families on SNAP will face a decrease in benefits, with those with four members receiving up to $1,759.

Despite the increase in benefits, a new measure will affect Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs). Starting October 1, 2023, ABAWDs aged 18 to 52 will only be eligible to receive SNAP benefits for a maximum of three months. To continue receiving support from the program, ABAWDs must work a minimum of 80 hours per month. Failure to meet this requirement will result in the termination of benefits, as ABAWDs can only collect them for three months within a three-year period.

These changes aim to strike a balance between better assisting SNAP recipients while encouraging self-sufficiency through employment. As October 2023 approaches, it is essential for current and potential beneficiaries to familiarize themselves with the updated requirements to ensure continued access to vital food assistance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

