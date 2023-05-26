Bad weather, in Conselice ‘away from flooded houses for health reasons’

The mayor of Conselice, Paola Pula, has signed an ordinance requiring citizens of areas still flooded to leave their homes for health and hygiene reasons. The measure, taken in agreement with the Giunta and having consulted the group leaders, “was made necessary given the difficulties in disposing of the water from the town of Conselice, due to the large quantities of water present in the area. The dangerousness of the situation is closely linked, and only, in contact with stagnant waters”.

The red alert for hydraulic criticality remains on the plain and on the hills of Romagna and on the Bolognese plain. The provision, adopted by ARPA and by the regional Civil Protection, is extended from midnight today to tomorrow. In particular, it is explained that in the early hours of tomorrow, “there are forecast conditions favorable to the development of severe thunderstorms, with possible effects and associated damage, more probable on the lowland areas. Localized increases in hydrometric levels are possible in the watercourses of the central-eastern sector, still affected by hydraulic problems generated by the previous floods”. Therefore, it is underlined in the provision, “critical hydraulic red conditions remain in the plains of Bologna, Ravenna and Forlì, due to the difficulty of disposing of water overflowed by watercourses, which weigh on the secondary and reclamation network, still affected by water levels high, also in consideration of the possible forecasted thunderstorms. In the central-eastern mountain and hilly areas of the region, soil saturation conditions remain favorable to the worsening of the instability of the slopes triggered in recent weeks”.

A delegation from the military chemical pharmaceutical plant in Florence, a production unit of the Defense Industries Agency, went to the areas of Emilia Romagna affected by bad weather and floods to support local populations with the delivery of pharmaceutical supplies: disinfectant solutions and supplements were donated saline food in the province of Bologna. The mayor of Monterenzio received the production material of the Military Pharmaceutical. The disinfectant solution – explains the Defense Industries Agency – will represent an important tool to avoid the risk of tetanus caused by floods.

Emilia-Romagna flood, anti-tetanus vaccination is underway in Conselice

The Forlì-Cesena Hygiene and Public Health Service has organized extraordinary anti-tetanus vaccination days for adults, aimed in particular at people who are carrying out activities in flooded buildings. The invitation to access extraordinary clinics is aimed at those who have never been vaccinated for tetanus or have had the last booster dose for more than 10 years. Access to the clinics takes place directly without the need to book. For Forlì (Headquarters of the Hygiene and Public Health Service in Via Della Rocca n° 19 Forlì): Friday 26 May from 2 to 4 pm; Monday 29 May from 2 to 4 pm; Wednesday 31 May from 2 to 4 pm; Monday 5 June from 2 to 4 pm. For Cesena (Adult Vaccination Clinic Piazza Anna Magnani, 146 Cesena), Friday 26 May from 2 to 4 pm; Wednesday 31 May from 8.30 to 12, Wednesday 7 June from 8.30 to 12.

