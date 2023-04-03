From the early hours of today there will be strong to stormy winds in Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Marche, Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria and Sicily, with strong storm gusts especially along the coastal sectors and on those of the Apennines. Sea storms along exposed coasts. In addition, thunderstorms are expected from early morning in Calabria and Sicily, especially in the northern sectors of the island. The phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, frequent electrical activity, possible hailstorms and strong gusts of wind. This is indicated by a weather alert from the Civil Protection.

For today, an orange alert has been assessed on sectors of Calabria and Sicily and a yellow alert on the rest of the two regions. Yellow alert in Abruzzo, Umbria, Molise, Basilicata and Puglia.

