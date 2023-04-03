The picture shows the stills of “Giselle” performed by the National Ballet of China in 2022.Photo by Ling Feng

reporter Li Yang

There is rarely a Western ballet that can fully demonstrate the advantages and special styles of Chinese actors. From April 2nd to 7th, the National Ballet of China staged the pinnacle of romantic ballet “Giselle”, which is a work that has supported many Chinese ballet stars. In recent years, the international ballet circle has also generally recognized that the lightest “Giselle” is in China.

“Giselle” not only has a detached position in the history of ballet development, but also is one of the three cornerstones of the early works of the National Ballet of China. Its significance to the National Ballet of China is as famous as “Swan Lake” and “Pirate”. Many lead actors of National Ballet of China are representatives of “the lightest Giselle”. Zhu Yan at the Varna International Ballet Competition in 1998, Wang Qimin at the Moscow International Ballet Competition in 2001, Cao Shuci and Qiu Yunting respectively at the American International Ballet Competition in 2010 and 2018, both won high prizes with the “Giselle” dance segment. Points, won the gold medal.

“Oh look, that’s the Chinese style.” Many international ballet experts subconsciously exclaim when they see Chinese ballet performers performing the pas de deux in the second act of “Giselle”. This pas de deux is the core dance of the whole play. While flashing superb technical skills, it also requires the actors to grasp the light and elegant style unique to romanticism. Albert is forced by the ghosts to the glade. The king of ghosts wants to execute the sinner who betrayed his love by “dancing non-stop”, but Giselle opens her arms to protect her former lover. A detail in the dance section, most dance troupes in the world will perform like this: the actor lifts the actress to the highest point, and then puts it down straight and gently. According to the tradition of the National Ballet of China, the actor does not lift the actress to the highest point, but slowly swings the female partner’s body back and forth, while the actress continues to perform in mid-air. The innate slender and weak figures of oriental actresses, coupled with the delicate and elegant handling of movements, make this pas de deux lingering and unique.

The Chinese-style “Giselle” has been passed down. This time, the National Ballet of China performed 6 performances in a row at the Tianqiao Theater, starring young actors from the dance troupe. For them, this is a solemn tribute journey, a journey to realize their dreams, and a journey to test their maturity. Compared with their predecessors, most of them went to the theater to watch ballet many times before the age of 10. When the Royal New Zealand Ballet and the Dutch National Ballet staged the play at the National Center for the Performing Arts, there were many actors in the audience who are now on the stage. The performance videos of major dance companies have also been repeatedly studied by them. However, it is better to experience it once than to see it a thousand times. The innocent and kind Giselle who longs for love, the grief-stricken Giselle after discovering the truth, the gentle Giselle who has become a ghost but has kind thoughts in her heart…every change of character can be achieved after repeated polishing on the stage. Radiant.

The “Touchstone” of ballet will try out the latest batch of “real gold” of National Ballet of China. In the audience, many young audiences who are still learning ballet are showing strong interest and love in their eyes. Perhaps, the future stars who grew up watching these dance dramas will also pass on the baton a few years later, so that “the lightest Giselle” will continue to stay in China.

[

责编：张晓荣 ]