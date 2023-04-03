news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ALTAMURA, APRIL 02 – Clashes between fans before the start of the Serie D championship football match, group H, between Altamura and Matera. Outside the Altamura stadium the supporters of the two teams faced each other, exploding firecrackers and throwing stones. There would be some injured, two of whom would be taken to hospital. Police and carabinieri attended the scene.



The two supporters faced each other in via vecchia Buoncammino with the throwing of large stones, wooden bats and barriers. Several parked cars that were damaged. The match ended 3-1 for the hosts.



