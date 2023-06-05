Bad weather, rain and flooding in the Macerata area



Yes video Macerata and province were hit in the late afternoon by heavy rains that lasted almost three hours, which caused flooding of streets, garages, basements but also the fall of trees. Hardships especially in Macerata, Pollenza and Tolentino. Particularly critical situation in the hamlets of Villa Potenza and Sforzacosta, where there are some people evacuated from the lower floors of the buildings and made to go up to the higher ones, after the flooding of the Fosso Narducci, with flooded streets and premises.

Municipal announcements – “Due to the anomalous rainfall in the city, at the moment there are several arterial roads blocked. It is advisable to use the car and leave the house only in strictly necessary cases”, writes the Municipality on Facebook, which has opened the Operations Center municipal.

“It is forbidden to go down to the underground garages/cellars and it is recommended to go up to the first floors”. This is the warning then issued by the Municipality of Macerata to the citizens of the hamlets of Villa Potenza and Sforzacosta. “The recommendation – adds the Municipality – is also valid for all citizens residing near canals or ditches until new instructions”.

Schools closed in the hamlets on Tuesday – “For tomorrow, Tuesday 6 June, the schools of Villa Potenza and Sforzacosta will be closed to allow for the appropriate checks and to make any arrangements”, announces the Municipality, also on Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

