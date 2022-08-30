The heavy rain that fell in the southern belt in the last hour caused damage in several cities and created problems everywhere. In Moncalieri the false ceiling of the nuclear medicine ward in the Santa Croce hospital collapsed: luckily at that time there was no one and no injuries were made. Water also in the emergency room: personnel had to intervene to move some machinery. Problems on the railway line between Candiolo and the Sangone di Moncalieri station, due to a breakdown that is slowing down the trains. RFI technicians are struggling to repair the fault due to the heavy rain in progress. The basement of the Moncalieri library went under water, as well as several city underpasses. Two women were rescued by the local police: they were stuck inside their car in the Vivero street underpass, which was closed. Water also in some school gyms.

Problems also in Nichelino: many streets and several houses are flooded, in the field there is civil protection and the local police. Dozens of interventions by firefighters to help people in difficulty. Some manholes overflowed and the covers were moved by the force of the water.