ROME. No vaccination obligation against Covid and no Green Pass. It is one of the steps in the program for the political elections of the Brothers of Italy. The fight against the coronavirus and the new threats will be done “through structural measures, such as controlled mechanical ventilation in schools and offices, and the strengthening of transport”, reads a passage from the program supported by Giorgia Meloni. Rather than focusing on compulsory vaccination, Fratelli d’Italia believes in the effectiveness of “information and promotion”. Vaccination is not excluded in absolute terms, but the path is limited to “recommendation, in particular for age groups at risk and situations of fragility”. Full freedom of choice – moreover – between vaccines authorized by the EMA and AIFA and recalls ».

Even the “green card” will be a memory, promises Brothers of Italy: “No reintroduction of the Green Pass and the possibility of screening in at-risk environments, to protect vulnerable people”, always reads in the electoral program. Furthermore, as already confirmed numerous times, Giorgia Meloni will set up a commission of inquiry on the medical and economic management of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as on adverse vaccine reactions “.

Meanwhile, the response of the Superior Health Council (Css) is awaited on the reduction of the isolation of the positives in Covid from 7 to 5 days with a negative test and on the reduction of the maximum duration from 21 to 15 days. The ministry had requested it in July, and now the technicians are studying the opinion. Based on what is learned, on the basis of other evaluations, for example of an epidemiological type, it will be decided if and when to issue a circular.