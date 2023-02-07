The Carlos III Health Institute finances the IdISBa with 1.6 million in the AES 2020 call



Last update: January 18, 2021

As part of the call for the Strategic Action in Health (AES) 2020, the Balearic Islands Health Research Institute (IdISBa) has obtained a total of €1,601,002.65 in competitive competition for the financing of 8 projects of research, 4 contracts for the recruitment of research personnel, an independent clinical trial project and two R&D&I Support Platforms projects in Biomedicine and Health Sciences.

Scientific and technical projects and platforms

The AES call is divided into two major programs, which in turn are divided into different subprogrammes. Regarding the State Program for the Generation of Knowledge and Strengthening of the Spanish R+D+I System, the IdISBa has received a total of €1,114,906.65. On the one hand, it allocates €596,245.65 to the State Knowledge Generation subprogramme, financing a total of 8 projects focused on different areas of interest for the Institute, from cardiovascular health, diet and physical exercise to projects in fight cancer and infections through genetic analysis and other innovative techniques; and an independent clinical trial with €82,500, to study the clinical effectiveness and bacteriological eradication of four short antibiotic regimens in lower urinary tract infections in adult women.

On the other hand, through the State Institutional Strengthening subprogramme, the Institute has obtained €436,161 for the recruitment of research staff for the scientific and technical platforms: the IdISBa Biobank platform, directed by scientific director Rafael Ramos, has been financed with 169,950 euros for the hiring of a senior technician to act as coordinator of the sample collection nodes and a laboratory technician. While the Clinical Trials and Methodological Support platform has been provided with €266,211 for the recruitment of support staff for the management of the platform.

Recruitment of research staff

Likewise, through the State program for the Promotion of Talent and its Employability in R+D+I, within the State Incorporation subprogramme, the IdISBa will be able to hire three researchers. Specifically, two Sara Borrell contracts with €80,598 each and a Miquel Servet contract with €242,500.

Finally, through the State Training subprogramme, the Institute will be able to hire a pre-doctoral student to carry out its research project (€82,400).