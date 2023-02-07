Home Technology Dave Bautista: “I feel like I can give Marcus Phoenix a lot of heart” – – Gamereactor
Back in November, news broke that Netflix had acquired the rights to make a movie based on Gears of War. Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Dune, The Glass Onion: Knives Out) has never hidden that he really wanted to play the series’ lead Marcus Phoenix, but Netflix still He was not contacted.

In a recent interview with Variety, Bautista said he still wants someone to reach out to him about the role, explaining what he thinks he’ll bring to the table:

“I really hope they will. It’s a part of me that I’ve been chasing for years and I feel like I can give Marcus Phoenix a lot of heart. I really will. I think I’ll do that part justice. I have faith in it, so hopefully it will come my way and we’ll have this conversation differently at some point.

It should be noted that Bautista was already Marcus Fenix’s skin in Gears 5, so he does already have a connection to the series. what do you think? Is Bautista the perfect Marcus Phoenix or should someone else play it?

