Bariatric Surgery Linked to Reduced Risk of Cancer, Study Finds

New Study Finds Bariatric Surgery Reduces Risk of Cancer

ROMA – Losing weight through bariatric surgery not only helps with weight loss but also significantly lowers the risk of developing and dying from cancer, according to a recent study conducted by the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Published in Obesity magazine, the study revealed that patients who underwent bariatric surgery had a 25% lower risk of developing cancers, even those unrelated to obesity. Shockingly, women who had the surgery had a 41% lower risk of developing obesity-related cancers. Furthermore, obese women who underwent surgery had a 47% lower risk of dying from cancer when compared to those who did not have the surgery.

The research was led by Luigi Angrisani, associate professor in General Surgery at the Federico II University of Naples, who noted that previous studies had established a link between body mass index and cancer incidence. However, it was unclear whether weight reduction through surgery would decrease the risk. The study’s significant sample size and substantial weight loss achieved through bariatric surgery now provide concrete evidence of cancer risk reduction.

Angrisani emphasized the importance of this study in confirming the long-term benefits of weight-loss surgery in cancer prevention. He stated, “With substantial and lasting weight loss, such as that which can be achieved with bariatric surgery, it is possible to obtain an important reduction in the risk of getting sick and dying from cancer. This research is therefore another important confirmation of the long-term benefits of weight-loss surgery in the prevention of cancer.”

The study analyzed the data of nearly 22,000 patients who underwent bariatric surgery and compared it to a control group of obese individuals who did not have the surgery. The data, collected over a period starting from 1982 and ending in 2019, were stratified by tumor type, gender, cancer stage, and surgical procedure. The four common surgical procedures included gastric bypass, gastric banding, sleeve gastrectomy, and other duodenal “switch” surgeries.

Angrisani emphasized that this study contributes significantly to our understanding of the relationship between obesity and cancer. The findings add to the growing body of evidence supporting the notion that bariatric surgery, with its significant weight loss, can reduce the risk of various types of cancer. Given that the majority of people undergoing bariatric surgery are women, the risk of cancer in this demographic is significantly reduced.

Medical professionals and physicians are urged to consider these benefits seriously when discussing bariatric surgery with their patients. With the potential to reduce cancer risk and enhance overall health, bariatric surgery can offer a life-altering solution for those struggling with obesity.

