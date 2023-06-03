Basketball, Serie A playoffs: Virtus Bologna reaches Milan in the final, 3-0 in Tortona

Milano who loves, Bologna replies: also there Power win 3-0 the series against Tortona and reaches Olimpia in the basketball championship final thanks to89-82 in Piedmont. The team of scario closes the accounts after a comeback from -16 in the middle of the match to +7 at the end, giving life to one of the best games of these playoffs. Protagonists Hackett (22 points) and Belinelli (11) for the guests, Daum and Macura above all for the hosts.

Like Olimpia, Virtus also closed the semi-final 3-0 by beating Tortona 89-82 in game 3 and flying to the championship final against Milan. However, the start is all in favor of the hosts, able to take the lead up to +6 during the first ten minutes, which close on 26-21. Bertram Yachts also shows a very different attitude compared to the beginning of the series and establishes the best start of the Piedmontese in the playoffs. The second quarter opens as it ended: with Tortona going up to +17, also witnessing a certain forward imprecision of Scariolo’s men and a very hot Candi from three. You get up to the partial of 15-3 in the middle of the ten minutes, with the half closing on 55-39. Significant is the fact that, at the long interval, no Virtus player was in double figures.

From the siren at the beginning of the third quarter, however, Ramondino’s team suffers from the return of the guests, who enter with a different attitude and quickly make up for it, dragged by a possessed Hackett. The inertia of the match is overturned, with Derthona struggling to react and suffering a 10-0 in the first 3 minutes after the break. The home team recovers partially, but Bologna shortens from -16 to -4, with 11 points in the third quarter of the number 23 in the black jersey. Thus we arrive at the last fraction with the score of 70-66, which becomes 70-70 after a minute and immediately turns into the Bolognese escape: Belinelli makes +6 with a triple of his. In the final, Tortona tries to hold on to the match, led by an incisive Daum and by Hunt, but fails to prevent the Vu Nere from reaching the championship final with Milan. The first two matches will be at the Forum, then it will move to the Segafredo Arena.