Guardiola made no mistake in the appointment with the second leg: the 1-1 draw in Germany with Bayern meant that they would go through to the next round. The hosts push but fail to reopen the match after the 3-0 of the first leg. Haaland opens the scoring with the 12th center in this Champions League, after having missed a penalty. Kimmich made it 1-1 just after a penalty, and only in the final stages of the match. It will be the semifinal against Ancelotti’s Real Madrid