Potatoes have been part of normal food for several centuries, even if this perfectly edible tuber had to “work hard” to establish itself in the food habits of the old continent. Potatoes grow underground and even once harvested they have a development process that leads them to not stop even after being harvested. What happens if you eat sprouted potatoes?

Eating sprouted potatoes: be careful, here’s what can happen

Potatoes, as mentioned, are tubers and grow in dark and humid conditions, once harvested the maturation process continues but more slowly allowing logistics to distribute them for food.

Sprouted potatoes are considered unsuitable for food even if they are not lethal: in light and air conditions and over time, in fact, this vegetable tends to develop sprouts and the peel tends to change colour, towards green.

This is caused by an element known as solanine, which in nature acts as a “defensive agent” against predators, as it imparts a rather unpleasant bitter taste. In most cases a sprouted potato, if the sprouts are removed, can be consumed once peeled, although these conditions may also have had an effect on the conformation of the tuber. If this appears soft or wrinkled, it is better not to consume it, as it could cause nausea, vomiting, general malaise and flu.

It should be remembered that solanine also resists very high temperatures (it tends to vanish only above 240 degrees centigrade) therefore it is advisable as far as possible to check whether the vegetable pulp has remained compact and yellow, of a uniform colour, avoiding the parts that have become green.

It is advisable to keep the potatoes in a dark and dry place between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius, avoiding plastic containers which tend to generate various moulds.