13
“Giorgia Meloni has blood on her hands and Manfred Weber and the other conservatives in this hall are shaking that hand.” This is the harsh accusation that comes from the group of the European Left in the European Parliament (The Left) during the pre-plenary press conference at the European Parliament. “The shipwreck in Calabria is only the latest result of the policies […]
Read more ↣ : Shipwreck of Cutro, the Left group in the European Parliament: “Meloni has blood on his hands, the EU ensures security and legal routes” – Il Fatto Quotidiano
Hits: 28
See also The number of people infected with the epidemic in China is beyond imagination Zhang Wenhong revealed the inside story | China's epidemic situation | Number of infected people | Asymptomatic infected people