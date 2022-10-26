Home Health be careful if you play sports there is a risk that should not be underestimated
Health

be careful if you play sports there is a risk that should not be underestimated

by admin
be careful if you play sports there is a risk that should not be underestimated

If you enjoy running and your body needs Vitamin D the most, know that there is a risk. Here because

We often talk about how important a correct and lasting exposure to the sun is to receive the right amount of Vitamin D. However, if you enjoy running and your body needs Vitamin D the most, know that there is a risk that needs to be carefully considered.

(Vitamina D, corsa/Public Domain Picture)

According to the research, in fact, many athletes have incredibly high rates of deficiency of this important vitamin, which can lead to important consequences, such as bone fractures. Here, explained the reason for this phenomenon.

If you like running, watch out for Vitamin D

Running is one of the most popular sports in our country, not only at a competitive level. In fact, let’s all reorganize the controversies surrounding the famous figures of the “runner”During the first heavy lockdown. Therefore, it is important, in order to best cultivate this passion, to have the right information in terms of health.

If you love to run, in fact, you may have problems regarding the intake of Vitamin D. Many know the phenomenon of stress fracturea condition caused most of the times due to the vitamin D deficiency. This nutrient, in fact, is able to absorb calcium and phosphorus, very important elements for the correct maintenance of bones.

According to some recent studies, there is a particularly evident insufficiency of the minimum levels of Vitamin D among the athletes. This is therefore considered a real risk factor for a stress fracture, which can also be caused by one untreated stress reaction.

See also  We give the stomach respite after days of eating thanks to the highly effective remedy of the grandmothers
(Vitamin D, running/PxHere)

It is indeed possible to make one classification of stress injuries, based on their diagnosis. Among which:

  • Tardive (it is a stress fracture);
  • Early (stress reaction).

According to the research conducted, stress fractures would have a decisive impact on about the 20% of athletes, amateurs and professionals. In fact, the importance of a correct intake of vitamin D in the nutrition of athletes was highlighted.

According to the information collected, in fact, only 1% of the population he suffers from stress fractures, an impressive figure considering that about 20% of athletes, on the other hand, suffer from them.

You may also like

Medicine Festival in Padua piazza delle Erbe is...

Migraine is female: here is the first map...

At d’Annunzio a conference on gender medicine

Challenge to the last kilo 📺 It loses...

What does peeing often mean? Here are 8...

If it is cold at home (below 18...

here’s how to eliminate any risk –

Kidney problems? Here are the symptoms that don’t...

Sport makes Covid vaccination more effective

“Vladimir Putin is sick”, still speculations on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy