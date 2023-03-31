Do you do this too when you cook chicken? A bad habit that risks ending up in the hospital: you shouldn’t do it anymore!

Il chicken breast it is certainly one of the essential foods in the fridge. Ideal in the kitchen for the preparation of tasty and light second courses, this ingredient is also the most loved for its low calorie content. A food that provides proteins and nutrients to our body that has always been part of our diet.

As we said, the chicken breast which is often made the protagonist of our preparations, lends itself to the creation of numerous recipes. Let’s think of the simple grilled chicken or the stringy and tasty chicken rolls or the fateful chicken nuggets that we can prepare directly at home with simple tricks. However, we must pay attention to an incorrect practice that we carry out every time we cook chicken breast and which unfortunately exposes us to a considerable health risk. We should immediately change this bad habit!

The Fatal Mistake You Make When Cooking Chicken: Why You Shouldn’t Do It Anymore!

We often stock up on chicken breast in the fridge. Or rather, we place it in the freezer and freeze it so that we always have a certain quantity ready to consume when necessary. However, whether it’s fresh or frozen, there’s one mistake we should never make when cooking chicken breast. How many usually wash it?

Well, that’s exactly what we’re talking about. Washing chicken breast before cooking it is one of the biggest mistakes we can make. Someone may think that the ‘muddy’ patina that characterizes raw chicken needs to be removed and for this reason it is washed under running water to eliminate any residue. Nothing more incorrect! This mistake we make habitually exposes us to the risk of contracting bacteria which can then go to spread on the surfaces and which could end up contaminating all the other foods that we work on our worktop. By doing so, we will only allow the bacteria to proliferate.

And although these are invisible to our eyes and therefore this appears as an innocent practice, we assure you that it is a gesture that puts our health at risk. The chicken breast should therefore be used as it is. Cooking will eliminate the risk of contracting bacteria.

