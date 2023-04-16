Beans, tears in Sassuolo-Juve: what happened

REGGIO EMILIA – A day to forget for Nicolò Beans: the midfielder of the Juventusin spite of himself, was the negative protagonist of the network Defrel which unlocked the challenge of Mapei Stadium against the Sassuolo. On the developments of a corner kick for the landlords, the class of 2001 missed the postponement by sending the ball to the black and green attacker, very good at blocking and immediately turning towards Perin’s goal. Immediately the network, Allegri immediately removed him from the field inserting Miretti in his place. Big disappointment for Fagioli who, sitting on the bench, he burst into tears then covering his face with the shirt. Carlo Pinsoglio immediately approached to console him. An unfortunate episode that absolutely does not erase the good things the boy has done this season.
