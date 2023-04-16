Home » Beans, tears in Sassuolo-Juve: what happened
Health

Beans, tears in Sassuolo-Juve: what happened

by admin
Beans, tears in Sassuolo-Juve: what happened

The editorial staff Sunday 16 April 2023, 7.34 pm

REGGIO EMILIA – A day to forget for Nicolò Beans: the midfielder of the Juventusin spite of himself, was the negative protagonist of the network Defrel which unlocked the challenge of Mapei Stadium against the Sassuolo. On the developments of a corner kick for the landlords, the class of 2001 missed the postponement by sending the ball to the black and green attacker, very good at blocking and immediately turning towards Perin’s goal. Immediately the network, Allegri immediately removed him from the field inserting Miretti in his place. Big disappointment for Fagioli who, sitting on the bench, he burst into tears then covering his face with the shirt. Carlo Pinsoglio immediately approached to console him. An unfortunate episode that absolutely does not erase the good things the boy has done this season.

Subscribe to Tuttosport

The digital edition of the newspaper, always with you

Wherever you are, all the information on: matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, scores, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

See also  Doctors First aid in the square in Rome against the demolition of the Healthcare • Imola Oggi

You may also like

10-point plan to combat resistant pathogens

shooting in Alabama, Pennsylvania and Kentucky

they are not what you think

Misano, tragedy on the circuit dedicated to Marco...

Moto2 GP Austin: Acosta wins, overtaking Arbolino in...

Loxosceles Spider: This eight-legged creature rots the skin

LIVE The MotoGP GP from Austin: the start...

”Lomagna Si-Cura”: success at meetings on health and...

Clean fly screens: effective methods with home remedies!

Trade, financial and critical agreements on the US...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy