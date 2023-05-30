Because bran should never be missing from our diet: the benefits that few know

Following a healthy and balanced diet is never easy, but there are tricks that everyone can adopt: bran should never be missing.

Summer is almost here and we all want to do good figure on the beach so as not to fail the swimsuit rehearsal. Even if it seems too late to get back in shape, there are always gods tricks to put into practice. You don’t necessarily have to fast, but there are foods that many people underestimate, but which can actually help us stay fit and lose weight: such as bran.

The bran has always been considered a waste material and not a real food, it is no coincidence that it is literally discarded when flour is prepared on an industrial level.

It’s definitely not a delicacy, but it sure is very underrated: it is a fibrous envelope that covers the seeds of cereals which can have different benefits for our body. A natural remedy not only to stay in perfect physical shape, but also to treat and prevent some bowel and colon problems.

How to consume bran: a natural remedy

Bran, like other types of cereals or products deriving from them in general, cannot always be eaten on its own, but it becomes perfect in some tasty and balanced recipes.

Among these for example we have the delicious bran muffinsa small dessert that can be eaten for breakfast, but which is very useful for our line and the diet we are following.

We are simply enough 100 grams of bran And that’s it.

100 grams of bran is the basic quantity that is useful to take if we want to feel good because it contains the right amount of nutritional values ​​to benefit our body.

Contains approx 8 grams of waterso it’s also a good way to keep hydrated; 12 grams Of Ferro to prevent anemic pathologies and also 550 milligrams Of Magnesium.

Bran, especially that of wheat, is one of the products with higher amount of fiber and already from this we can understand why it is so important. In particular, this food can help the intestinal transit and stimulates the motility of the colonit also increases the volume and softness of the faeces, promoting evacuation. In a nutshell we can say that the bran prevents and treats cases of constipation.

Important is, as in any case, not to exaggerate, but assume the right amount of bran that depends from person to person. There could be several side effects if you ingest too much bran, especially if not treated properly, such as meteorism e flatulenze.