A scientific observation carried out for decades by prestigious university researchers confirms how precious extra virgin olive oil is.

Extra virgin olive oil, together with lemon juice, this is the best condiment we can use. In particular, extra virgin olive oil is highly recommended instead of butter, mayonnaise and so on.

There is also a study which confirms that the use of extra virgin olive oil as the main component to give more flavor to most of the dishes we prepare and enjoy every day is able to lengthen our life.

The analysis in question on what is the goodness of extra virgin olive oil already in the short term comes from the prestigious Harvard University in the United States. The observations lasted just under thirty years and saw as many as 91,000 people as the object of the surveys.

All of these individuals were divided into different groups subjected to different eating habits. And it emerged that the group of people who used to consume more extra virgin olive oil developed a greater ability to avoid important pathologies, especially of the heart.

Extra virgin olive oil, a true elixir of life

The subjects of the study were 60,000 women and 31,000 men, of all ages and all employed in health care. Furthermore, at the beginning of the observations, none of them suffered from heart disease or in any case from serious pathologies.

The use of extra virgin olive oil took place mainly raw or to cook and fry the most disparate types of food. The result refers to a 19% decrease in exposure to the risk of contracting heart disease, 17% less to develop cancer and 18% less to see the emergence of respiratory diseases.

Then the protection against neurodegenerative diseases is also of great importance, with as many as 29% less of running into such a bad epilogue for health.

This protection linked to the habitual use of extra virgin olive oil was enhanced by the fact of not smoking, performing constant physical activity and following a balanced diet.

The study also suggested the recommended consumption of extra virgin olive oil per day, which amounts to 9 grams.