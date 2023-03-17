OPPO Find X6 became popular before it was launched!Ku’an is the most popular than Samsung’s 10,000 yuan phone

According to the news on March 17, Kuan Hot List shows thatThe yet-to-be-released OPPO Find X6 series ranks first in popularity, attracting more attention from consumers than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which sells for over 10,000 yuan.This is also OPPO’s most powerful high-end flagship so far.

It is reported that OPPO Find X6 series is mainly divided into Dimensity version and Snapdragon version.The Dimensity version is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile platform, and the Snapdragon version is equipped with Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform.

also,The OPPO Find X6 series is equipped with a dual micro-curved screen, supports 2K resolution, 120Hz high refresh rate, and supports high-frequency PWM dimming.The screen brightness has exceeded 2000 nits, which is higher than that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, making it the brightest mobile phone screen so far.

In terms of imaging, the OPPO Find X6 series chose to lower the telephoto lens to the standard version, completely breaking through the industry status quo of the high-end version of the flagship series dedicated to the periscope telephoto. On the other hand, the OPPO Find X6 series focuses on the dark-light telephoto field, trying to use the dark-light telephoto technology to increase the amount of incoming light and take clearer telephoto night scene pictures.

Overall, in addition to regular configuration updates, the OPPO Find X6 series also has innovations in imaging. Among them, the use of low-light telephoto technology may usher in new developments in mobile phone imaging. New products will debut on March 21.