“Linz must become Radstadt,” was the announcement made by Deputy Mayor Martin Hajart (VP), mobility officer, when he took office a little over a year ago. A key vehicle is to be the Linz Bicycle Strategy, which, as reported, has been in the works since the end of 2022. “I rely on dialogue with all political forces, says Hajart. There is a broad consensus that cycling is important for Linz and that more should be done about it. Cycling should be suitable for everyday use. The key to this is the expansion of the cycle path network.

800,000 euros for the expansion of the cycling infrastructure

This year alone, around a dozen pedestrian and cycle path projects will be launched. 800,000 euros are budgeted, last year it was only 550,000. A significantly higher amount will be needed in the future, but the double budget limits Hajart’s ambitions. Already known projects are:

Cycle axis from Landhaus to Hauptbahnhof

Two-way bike path Lederergasse

Cycle path attractiveness at SV Urfahr

Wheel axle to Asten on the former Florianibahn

Cycle paths Bäckermühlweg and Salzburger Straße

Footpath and cycle path at the tobacco factory

A new project has been added to the Donaulände. The footpath and cycle path are to be converted into a combined footpath and cycle path along the ENI petrol station and the tobacco factory.

Cycle path to St. Margarethen

In 2024, the cycle path along the banks of the Danube to St. Margarethen should begin. This year it is still about the necessary basic redemptions.

Rental bikes are expanding east

The expansion of the offer to the east of Linz, which was announced at the beginning of the rental bike system, is to start before the end of this year. Specifically, 15 new locations are currently being examined. Even turning right on red could add up to 20 intersections.

If you have any suggestions for further intersections where cyclists should be able to turn right when they see red, or places for additional bicycle parking facilities, please contact [email protected]

