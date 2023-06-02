Because of listeria: manufacturer recalls ready meals at Edeka

There is no genetic engineering in the plant

Edeka is currently undergoing a recall. Certain products should no longer be consumed because listeria have been detected in them.

The company Piatti Freschi Italia is currently informing about a product recall. This is Vitello Tonnato from Edeka’s own brand of moments of pleasure, as can be read at “product warning.eu”.

Vitello Tonnato is cooked veal in tuna sauce. Listeria was detected in the product during controls. It should therefore no longer be consumed. Otherwise there is a risk of health problems such as nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.