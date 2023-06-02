Because of listeria: manufacturer recalls ready meals at Edeka
Edeka is currently undergoing a recall. Certain products should no longer be consumed because listeria have been detected in them.
The company Piatti Freschi Italia is currently informing about a product recall. This is Vitello Tonnato from Edeka’s own brand of moments of pleasure, as can be read at “product warning.eu”.
Vitello Tonnato is cooked veal in tuna sauce. Listeria was detected in the product during controls. It should therefore no longer be consumed. Otherwise there is a risk of health problems such as nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
These products are being recalled at Edeka
Article: EDEKA Moments of Pleasure Vitello Tonnato
Content: 150g
Best before date (MHD) 01.07.2023.
Consumers who have bought the item can return it to the place of purchase for a refund of the purchase price. No receipt needs to be presented. If you have any questions, you can call 0800 333 5211 or send an email to [email protected].
The original of this post "Manufacturer recalls ready meals at Edeka" comes from chip.de.
