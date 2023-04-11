Home Health Because of possible corona vaccine damage: More than 180 lawsuits
Because of possible corona vaccine damage: More than 180 lawsuits

Because of possible corona vaccine damage: More than 180 lawsuits

DAccording to lawyers, at least 185 civil lawsuits are pending across Germany for alleged damage caused by corona vaccinations. According to its own statements, a law firm in Düsseldorf represents 135 cases, one in Wiesbaden 50. The lawsuits are directed against all four major manufacturers of corona vaccines.

The presumed first trial is to be heard on April 28 at the Frankfurt Regional Court. The defendant is the Mainz-based vaccine manufacturer Biontech. The plaintiff is a woman who claims to have suffered heart damage as a result of the Covid 19 vaccination. The woman, who, according to her lawyer, works in a medical profession herself, wants to remain unknown.

Each case must be negotiated individually or brought to a conclusion with a settlement. The crux of the matter is the causality: is there a connection between the vaccination and the damage? According to the opinion of lawyers and physicians, this question will ultimately be decided by experts.

Many cases rejected in advance

According to the Düsseldorf law firm, it had around 3,000 inquiries, which resulted in 810 mandates, of which 135 resulted in lawsuits. The Wiesbaden law firm reported 850 mandates and 50 lawsuits. Here, too, hundreds of cases were rejected as hopeless. According to industry experts, these two law firms represent the majority of those willing to sue.

In principle, the same liability rules apply to Covid-19 vaccines as to other drugs, for example under drug law or the Product Liability Act. The manufacturer can be held responsible if there is a production error. For example, if the drug is administered incorrectly, the person vaccinating is liable.

