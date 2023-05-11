Beijing Express 2023, the winners are Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore-breaking latest news

Italian Americans Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore win the 2023 edition of Beijing Express. The eight episodes of the Sky reality tortured as many pairs of travelers by leading them through three wonderful countries – India, Malaysian Borneo and Cambodia – and forcing them, however, to cross them, as per perfidious tradition, with backpacks on their shoulders and without bugs. The two friends, united by their passion for music and wild adventures, achieved triumph at the end of the final, played against the Mediterraneans Barbara Prezia and Carolina Stramare, eliminated first, but above all against the Newlyweds Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta, their indomitable rivals from the outset of the competition.

Pellegrini and Giunta, demigods out of the race: 10 votes Lawyers, how to shoot yourself in the foot: vote 4 Italo-Americans, Bastianich and Belfiore like the Blues Brothers: vote 9 The Activists outside the social bubble are umarell: vote 2 Mother and Son, Colombari-Costacurta deserves a spin-off: vote 8 The Mediterranean, Prezia and Stramare usual (and perfidious) unknown: vote 4.5 The Sicilians, the guardian angels that we would all like to have: vote 8.5 The Educated, Petolicchio and Di Piero eliminated too early: vote 7 Enzo and Costantino, a conduction for two (?): vote 6- The Vergassola hypochondriacs are the only mere mortals, two of us: 7.5 rating

“We have always wanted to play with ‘gli Sposelli’ until the end”, declared Bastianich to inaugurate the final episode which opened with the resolution of a big unknown factor which concerned the Divine: seven days ago, in fact, the aficionado reality TV audience, had seen her trip and hurt her ankle badly. The final cliffhanger kept everyone in suspense: would Pellegrini have been forced to give up on the finish line just a hair’s breadth from the finish? Fortunately, the answer was no. The ankle, in fact, was strongly dislocated, but not broken. The same was true for Joe Bastianich, recovering from a head-on with a scooter that had caused serious damage to his knee. The former Masterchef judge said he feared for his life following the collision but, again, thanks to his good luck, nothing fatal. See also From the Fortnite videogame 36 million dollars in donations for Ukraine

The two couples were thus able to battle with no holds barred, starting from the initial Malus inflicted on the Newlyweds by the Italian Americans: ten minutes late on the start for the sportsmen. “I was disappointed, since he knows well what the conditions of my ankle are. We were in the hospital together getting X-rays,” Pellegrini lamented. While Bastinich and Belfiore had already set off towards the finish line, grinning under their moustaches. The penalty invalidated the outcome of the first heat: Pellegrini and Giunta in fact crossed the finish line after the Italian Americans, but before the Mediterraneans who thus officially classified third.

From here, it was neck and neck. After the last night in Cambodia spent by the future winners in the brewery weaving public relations to secure a lift for the following day, it was time to finish the 172km stage up to Angkor, the final destination of the journey that the two friends have reached together first. In this latest adventure, we saw them being forced to eat fried mice and then get a (real) tattoo on the spot. Belfiore, having never done it before, was not enthusiastic about the test but, in the end, he gave in in order not to inflict a penalty on the couple that could have proved fatal. The design was the same for everyone: a symbol that represents strength and protection against evil spirits. Even if “it looks like a light bulb”, joked the conductor Costantino Della Gherardesca. Perhaps also thanks to this little lucky charm, the Italian Americans managed to defeat the valiant opponents Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta, who reached the goal by a hair’s breadth of seconds. Perfect challenge and deserved outcome. If only because both the protagonist couples didn’t hold back even at the sight of giant (and smelly) nutria on which they had to rely to pass one of the last tests. See also Do you smell smells that others don't? It could be this disease