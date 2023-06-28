Belching: all the possible causes and remedies

The causes of belching are many, some underestimated. But are there any remedies to control this phenomenon?

Belching refers to the expulsion of gas from the mouth from the stomach. It is a noisy and natural phenomenon, which allows you to find relief from possible swelling and abdominal pain. As mentioned, it can be considered as a normal process, which manifests the regular digestive activity, but which in some cases can represent the indicator of other phenomena. In fact, belching can also be one of the symptoms of food intolerances.

So let’s try to understand what are the main causes of this phenomenon. And above all, what can be done if we are surprised by a sudden belching.

What to do if you suffer from belching?

In addition to representing a symptom of food intolerance, frequent belching can be the result of incorrect habits such as smoking or chewing gum for prolonged periods or wearing dental prostheses that do not perfectly conform to the arches.

What to do in case of belching (tantasalute.it)

But what are the most frequent causes, i.e. those most clinically proven? In the first place there is an incorrect eating habit, swallowing food quickly inevitably involves the ingestion of air, which must be expelled. The second cause of frequent belching is not breathing well, for example those who suffer from allergies are more prone to the phenomenon.

The third most frequent cause of belching is drinking a lot sodas. This excess leads to the onset of the disorder. Also have one incorrect posture can facilitate the appearance of the phenomenon. For example, spending a lot of time sitting in front of the PC with a curved back can favor its manifestation.

For some people, burping can become so strong and “uncontrolled” that it causes them discomfort. Precisely for this reason, many begin to avoid social moments such as lunches and dinners with friends, for fear that they may be considered impolite. As mentioned in fact, in some circumstances belching is the symptom of something that doesn’t work as it should.

So what to do? In the first instance it is necessary to consult a doctor, the professional will in fact indicate the most appropriate tests to undergo. Generally, depending on the specific case, the professional can prescribe aultrasound or x-ray of the abdomen, x-ray of the small intestine. Thanks to his help, the expert will ascertain the causes of the belching and will indicate the most suitable therapy for solving the problem.

In milder cases, the doctor usually prescribes the use of Activated carbonand in the event that the nature of the phenomenon is ainfection are prescribed antibiotics. As mentioned, it is a process that does not cause particular concern, but in some cases it can be the indicator of an ongoing pathology.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

