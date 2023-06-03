Bella Thorne used to make millions with Onlyfans, money drove us away

Benjamin Mascolo, singer of the now ex duo Benji&Fede, recounts the reasons for his farewell to Bella Thorne which prompted him to leave the United States to return to Italy: “I was wounded, it was difficult”.

For the first time almost a year after the end of the relationship with Bella Thorne, Benjamin Mascolo agree to tell a Vanity Fair what went wrong in the relationship with the ex partner. Benji emerges from a difficult period, marked not only by the breakup with Bella. Less than a year ago, he decided together with Federico Rossi to dissolve the duo Benji & Fede, which had given both a very strong popularity. He left the United States and returned to live in Italy. “No getting around it: I was so hurt by the end of the story with my ex… It was a very difficult moment on a personal level”, he admits today, at the end of a year-long course of psychotherapy that helped him find himself.

Because it’s over between Benji and Bella Thorne

“I’ve accepted things I shouldn’t have accepted”: this is how Benjamin replies when asked what his mistakes were. Then, going into specifics, he remembers what made him feel far from that cumbersome ex-companion: “Is bisexuality a problem? Absolutely not, I have always respected his orientation”. It was everything else that failed:

I can tell you that in our relationship we hadn’t established precise boundaries on fundamental issues in building a family: polyamory, polygamy… Even the relationship with money distanced us. I much prefer to earn less but be satisfied and at peace with myself. I think my life choices prove it: we broke up Benji and Fede at the height of success because the time had come to say stop and tell each other in a new way. Bella, on the other hand, had a different approach: she earned millions of dollars a year on OnlyFans, and she couldn’t help herself. I’ve never judged her, I’m also of the opinion that a woman should be free to do what she wants with her body, but she wants us to share values ​​and views, otherwise the castle will collapse.

Bella Thorne linked to Mark Emms, her future husband

Bella Thorne today is linked to the film and television producer Mark Emms, met at a Cara Delevingne party. The two have been together since last year and, only recently, the actress received a very precious engagement ring from her partner who asked her to marry him.