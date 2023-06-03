Ukraine, live coverage – Zelensky: “Ready for the counter-offensive”. Prigozhin (Wagner): “Factions inside the Kremlin are destroying the Russian state”

20:55
Media: “An explosion in Dnipro, air raids in several regions”
“An explosion rang out in the evening in Dnipro”, a city in eastern Ukraine, the capital of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast, “before the announcement of the air raid alarm”. Ukrainska Pravda writes it, quoting the local media. Starting at 21.20, an air alert was announced in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as permanently in the occupied Crimea, adds Ukrainska Pravda.
20:31
Ukrainian footballer Mykola Zhydkov died in combat
“Ukrainian footballer Mykola Zhydkov died defending his homeland”. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry writes it on Twitter, recalling that “Mykola played for the Polish football club Wegrzcanka. Back in Ukraine in autumn 2022 he joined the ranks of the defense forces. May the memory of this Hero be everlasting. Glory to the Heroes!”
20:30
“Warning five strong explosions in Melitopol”
“Residents of the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city Melitopol report more than 5 loud explosions that were well heard in the northern part of the city. We’re finding out the details.” This was announced by the mayor in exile, Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, specifying that following the explosions dense smoke is visible north of the city. Ukrainska Pravda writes it.
20:28
Scholz challenged and booed by a group of pro-Russian protesters
German chancellor Olaf Scholz was challenged and booed by a group of pro-Russian protesters during his speech in defense of Ukraine, given at a SPD festival in front of the Falkensee town hall on the outskirts of Berlin. The Dpa reports it, specifying that Scholz loudly defended himself against the group of protesters who shouted at him: “You are a warmonger”, “Make peace without weapons” and “disappear”. “Dear howlers”, shouted Scholz in turn, arguing that the real “warmonger” is Putin, and clarifying that he sees no alternative to supporting Ukraine with arms.
20:15
Kiev: “Sixteen Russian attacks, all rejected”
“Today the enemy carried out 19 airstrikes, more than 10 with missile systems. The probability of launching missiles and airstrikes across the territory of Ukraine remains high”. This was announced by the Ukrainian General Staff in its daily summary taken from Ukrainska Pravda. “The enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts on trying to fully occupy the Lugansk and Donetsk regions. During the day, the occupiers carried out 16 attacks, but all of them were repulsed by units of the defense forces.
17:33
Kiev: “The situation in Bakhmut is stable”
“The situation in the city of Bakhmut is relatively stable. We check the southwestern outskirts of the city. The Wagner militiamen have not yet left Bakhmut and are conducting training work with the regular army units that have arrived.” This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Malyar on Telegram, reports Ukrainska Pravda. According to Malyar, in general, the situation at the front “is not significant, but it is changing slightly.” For several consecutive months, the Russians advanced east in four directions: Avdiivskyi, Marinskyi, Lymanskyi and Bakhmutskyi. Russian forces subsequently became periodically active in two other directions: Shakhtarskyi and Kupianskyi, recalls Ukrainska Pravda. “During this time, the enemy failed to enter the borders of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions. The enemy is exhausted and is now replacing troops and regrouping,” Malyar added, noting that the geography of offensive actions is “somewhat different” than before.
17:32
From the US they denounce the use of NATO weapons in the pro-Ukrainian attacks in Belgorod
Pro-Ukrainian fighters who launched a cross-border raid in Russia’s Belgorod region last week used four tactical assets offered to Ukraine by the United States and Poland, at least two of which were captured by Russian forces, supplied rifles from Belgium and the Czech Republic, and at least one At-4 anti-tank weapon supplied to the American forces and other Western countries, have announced American sources quoted by the Washington Post, images in hand, raising the question of the use of weapons supplied in Kiev from non-compliant NATO and Kiev’s commitment to keep them safe. Three of the ambush and mine protection aircraft (MRAPS) brought to Russia were supplied by the US and the fourth by Poland. The raids were signed by the Legion of Freedom to Russia coordinated by former deputy Ilya Ponomarev, and by the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), formations made up of Russian speakers, some of whom are ultra-nationalists. The Legion is part of an International Legion, staffed by volunteers and controlled by Ukrainian military. The Rdk is an independent group.
17:31
Prigozhin: ‘Kremlin factions are destroying Russia’
The leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, returns to the attack, claiming that factions within the Kremlin are destroying the Russian state and trying to sow discord between him and the Chechen fighters. The Guardian reports it online. According to Prigozhin, the dispute between him and Chechen forces, which are fighting alongside the Russian army in Ukraine, has been resolved. But the mercenary leader blamed the discord on unidentified factions in Moscow which he calls “Kremlin towers”. “Some Kremlin towers have decided to play dangerous games. Dangerous games have become common in the towers of the Kremlin… they are simply destroying the Russian state”, reads a message from Prigozhin, who then threatens: if the Kremlin faction were to continue with its attempts to sow discord, it would “pay with the hell”. The Kremlin has not commented on his claims.
16:51
Kremlin: “France cannot be a moderator, it is part of the conflict”
France cannot be a “moderator” in the conflict in Ukraine due to its active participation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Russian state TV. In any case, he added, President Putin is open to any contact leading to the achievement of Russia’s goals.
16:27
Kremlin: “Putin willing to achieve goals by peaceful means”
“President Putin has been, is and will continue to be open to any contact to achieve our goals by means other than the special military operation. If it is possible, it would be preferable”. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with the Moscow program. Kremlin. Putin” on the Russia-1 TV channel. Putin remains open to achieving the objectives of a special military operation by peaceful means, Peskov assured, but “Western countries leave us no other choice at the moment”. The agency reports it