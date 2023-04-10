Of Sara Bettoni, Simona Ravizza, Online Editorial

Today’s latest news, live, on the health conditions of Silvio Berlusconi, from Wednesday in intensive care at the San Raffaele in Milan

• One more night in intensive care for Silvio Berlusconi, 86, who has been hospitalized in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan since Wednesday for pneumonia and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.



• Zangrillo: Serious pathology, but the patient responds to therapy.

• by Confalonieri and Paolo Berlusconi the first visits of the day around 4 pm

6.42 pm – For the first time, Berlusconi sits down and undergoes breathing exercises Silvio Berlusconi’s conditions are reportedly improving. For the first time since he was admitted to intensive care last Wednesday, he would get out of bed and sit in a chair and undergo some breathing exercises. The progressive improvement fuels the good mood of the former prime minister, who is optimistic he will be able to go home soon.

18:30 – Zangrillo returns to the hospital: I have already said what I had to say Alberto Zangrillo recently returned to the hospital after a break of a few hours, during which he also followed the Genoa match. On the conditions of the former prime minister, I said what I had to say, he told reporters, confirming what emerged from the medical bulletin released this morning. On the result of the team whose president said he was annoyed, making a joke to the reporters present: Genoa drew, I’m spinning c….

17:07 – Confalonieri and Paolo Berlusconi leave the San Raffaele after about 20 minutes See also Diablo IV, Starfield and all the games that will be released on Xbox in the next 12 months (by Julia Ricci) the visit of Fedele Confalonieri and his brother Paolo Berlusconi to the former prime minister was brief. Shortly before 16.30 both left the San Raffaele. The first was less than half an hour by Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi, the second about 20 minutes.

4.10 pm – Confalonieri at San Raffaele with his brother Paolo Berlusconi (by Julia Ricci) Shortly after 4 pm Fedele Confalonieri, the president of Mediaset, and the brother of ex premier Paolo Berlusconi arrived at the San Raffaele. Both entered as usual from via Olgettina 60 with their own car. Within minutes of each other, they were the first visits of the day to Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi.

3.37 pm – Berlusconi in a good mood, maintains optimism and wants to go home as soon as possible According to Forza Italia sources, Silvio Berlusconi’s mood is good. The former prime minister would show optimism and would like to go home as soon as possible, and would never have lost his usual ironic spirit. This is a further comforting signal, which comes a few hours after the bulletin released by the San Raffaele hospital in which a progressive and constant improvement is noted.

11:11 am – The bulletin on Berlusconi’s health conditions: Progressive improvement In the last 48 hours there has been a progressive and constant improvement in the monitored organ functions. Cytoreductive, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory therapies are producing the expected results, allowing us to express cautious optimism. President Silvio Berlusconi remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit, Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri report. See also At the Gemelli artificial retina implant to a 70-year-old blind - Medicine

10:36 am – Ancelotti: Everyone is apprehensive, very attached to him We are all apprehensive and anxious, I am very attached to him, I hope everything goes well. Berlusconi was, and will be, a person much loved by all. So Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, guest of Radio Anch’io Sport on Rai Radio 1 on the former premier and former president of Milan hospitalized in San Raffaele. He was a great president – added Ancelotti – who stimulated and helped in difficult moments and spiced up the good moments. In moments of difficulty one could count on his support.

08:26 – Zangrillo arrives at San Raffaele, no statement Alberto Zangrillo, Silvio Berlusconi’s trusted doctor and director of general intensive care and cardiac surgery at San Raffaele, where the leader of Forza Italia has been hospitalized since last Wednesday, arriving a few minutes ago at the hospital, without making any statements to reporters. At the moment – according to what is learned from health sources – there are no official bulletins on the conditions of the president of Forza Italia.

07:27 – Quiet night at the San Raffaele According to sources at the San Raffaele hospital, the leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, spent another peaceful night. As yesterday, no medical bulletin is foreseen today.

Hours – Easter rest for the Knight, few visits Easter rest for Silvio Berlusconi, hospitalized in intensive care at San Raffaele in Milan since the morning of Wednesday 5 April. The Knight’s conditions are slightly improving in a clinical picture that remains really difficult, as his personal doctor and head of intensive care, Alberto Zangrillo, defined it yesterday, who also examined him today and then left the hospital without making any statements. On the fifth day of hospitalization, visits from family and friends were reduced to a minimum, as were phone calls: shortly after lunchtime, the eldest daughter Marina Berlusconi was seen arriving, who remained inside the hospital for about ten minutes; in the afternoon, also today, the president of Mediaset, Fedele Confalonieri, did not fail to greet you after less than half an hour. In the evening the fourth daughter Eleonora also arrived. See also Pill and birth control pills with progesterone: study confirms small increased risk of breast cancer Absent on Easter Sunday were the other children and his brother Paolo who had taken turns at the hospital in recent days. Alongside the former premier, from the first day of hospitalization, there are his partner and deputy Marta Fascina and his father-in-law Orazio, who occasionally leaves the structure in via Olgettina and then returns. Unmissable is the presence at the San Raffaele of Berlusconi’s supporter, the very faithful Marco Macr, who arrived on Friday morning from the province of Lecce to show his solidarity and who, despite the holidays, remains waiting in front of the hospital collecting letters from fans.