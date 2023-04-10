It was another quiet night, according to what transpires in hospital circles, the one spent at the San Raffaele by Silvio Berlusconi. The president of Forza Italia has been hospitalized since last Wednesday. At the moment there are no medical bulletins on the health conditions of the former prime minister. Yesterday evening the Knight received visits from his daughters Marina and Eleonora.

Easter rest for Silvio Berlusconi, hospitalized in intensive care at San Raffaele in Milan since the morning of Wednesday 5 April. The Knight’s condition is in slight improvement in a clinical picture that remains “really difficult”as his personal doctor and head of intensive care, Alberto Zangrillo, defined him yesterday, who also examined him today and then left the hospital without making any statements.

On the fifth day of hospitalization they were Minimize visits from family and friendsas well as the phone calls: shortly after lunchtime, the eldest daughter arrived Marina Berlusconi, remained inside the hospital for about ten minutes; in the afternoon, again today, the president of Mediaset did not miss his greetings, Faithful Confalonieri, left after less than half an hour. In the evening, the fourth daughter also arrived Eleonora.

In the evening the first daughter of Berlusconi, Marina, she’s back at San Raffaele. The president of Fininvest and of the Mondadori group had already visited the former premier this afternoon, shortly after lunchtime, to stay inside the hospital for about ten minutes.

Pasquale’s other children and his brother Paolo, who had come to the hospital in recent days, were absent on this Sunday. Alongside the former prime minister, from the first day of hospitalization, are his partner and deputy Marta Fascina and his father-in-law Orazio, who from time to time leaves the structure in via Olgettina and then returns.

Unmissable is the garrison at the San Raffaele of Berlusconi’s supporter, the ‘very loyal’ Marco Macrì, who arrived on Friday morning from the province of Lecce to show his solidarity and who, despite the holidays, remains waiting in front of the hospital collecting fan letters.

ZANGRILLO: ‘THE SITUATION REMAINS DIFFICULT BUT HE’S RESPONDING WELL TO THERAPIES”

“I’m serene because we’re doing our best. And I’m serene because I’m dealing with a patient who is also a great friend to me, I can’t deny it, there’s great personal involvement but he is a person who has accustomed us to always responding in the best possible way and therefore, even in the face of a serious pathology in a truly difficult situation, he is responding well to therapy”. So the professor Alberto Zangrillo yesterdaypersonal doctor of the former premiere head of the intensive care where he is hospitalized. “It is clear that we are talking about a patient who is of an age that you all know with a pathology and a complication that have been defined in a precise way. This leads to targeted therapies that follow the guidelines, therapies that must always be shared in medicine, when the rules of official medicine are applied, therefore therapies aimed at achieving a goal. Our goal is to be able to achieve the resolution of the clinical pathological picture”. So Professor Alberto Zangrillo, head of the intensive care unit of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized since last Wednesday. “The lung infection is the complication of a pathological clinical picture of another nature that we are treating in the best way, trying, as for all our patients, not to leave anything to chance,” he added.

What we read these days “are absolutely imaginative things that do not respond to any objective criterion to which serious doctors refer, that is above all an objective knowledge of the clinical picture. We have a very precise therapeutic strategy for which all those that are leaps forward and leaps backwards, therefore pessimism and optimism, do not meet the criteria of objectivity to which a serious doctor is called”. “I’ve also read that there are characters who should be serious and who think they are contravening what it is the golden rule of medicine – which is to speak when you have all the information – and that you allow yourself to make hypotheses, forecasts and judgments on whether or not Berlusconi will be able to continue working and doing politics. I feel a sense of human pity for the protagonist of the imprudent article that came out in the press today”, said Zangrillo in response to those who asked him if the former premier will be able to continue in politics. “I hide with difficulty with Professor Ciceri , who is an expert on the subject, the embarrassment that a large institution such as the Agostino Gemelli polyclinic will surely experience, which is the institution that feeds this gentleman”.

“Alleged rumors and insinuations without any foundation”: this is how the reconstructions circulating these days “on contradictory and imaginative scenarios, projects, designs or intentions, both on a political and economic level,” according to the knowledge of those closest to the Berlusconi family, are judged. As reported by ANSA, the president Silvio Berlusconi, again according to the same sources, “albeit within the limits imposed by the current clinical situation and ongoing therapies, continues to closely follow the various dossiers he deals with”. The people closest to the Berlusconi family are therefore collecting from the same family, “together with the confident attitude with which one follows the evolution of his health conditions, the growing disappointment in finding in the media the most disparate, contradictory and imaginative scenarios, projects, designs or intentions, both on a political level and on that of economic activities”. “All alleged indiscretions and insinuations without any foundation” which, according to those closest to the family, “are even more absurd since President Silvio Berlusconi, albeit within the limits imposed by the current clinical situation and ongoing therapies, continues to closely follow the various dossiers he deals with “.

