Optimism grows in China’s economic outlook

Optimism grows in China’s economic outlook

According to a new survey conducted by the People’s Bank of China, which is the country’s central bank, bank employees, businessmen and savers have renewed their optimism about the future of China‘s economy. More than 60% of the banking professionals interviewed, almost twice as many as in the previous survey, believe that the macroeconomy has performed well in the first quarter of this year.

As reported by banking professionals, the demand for credit doubled in the real estate and manufacturing sectors. For their part, businessmen assured that the improvement in the business climate led to an increase in their profits during the first quarter to the highest levels in a year. Regarding savers, there has been a constant increase in the number of people willing to expand their personal expenses and buy properties.

