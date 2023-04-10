Home Health Berlusconi, how are you? The bulletin: «Progressive improvement, there is cautious optimism». The Cav keeps the mood – ilmessaggero.it
Health

by admin
  2. Berlusconi, in the evening his daughter Marina returns to the San Raffaele for the second time. Zangrillo leaves the hospital without making any statements Open
  3. Berlusconi, Mastella: “I heard his brother Paolo… there is apprehension” La7 News
  4. For Berlusconi ‘progressive and constant improvement’ – Politics ANSA agency
  5. Berlusconi hospitalized in intensive care, cautious optimism about his health conditions TusciaWeb
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  Urgency emergency and continuity of care. Here is the Tuscan health reform

