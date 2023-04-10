8
- Berlusconi, how are you? The bulletin: «Progressive improvement, there is cautious optimism». The Cav keeps the mood ilmessaggero.it
- Berlusconi, in the evening his daughter Marina returns to the San Raffaele for the second time. Zangrillo leaves the hospital without making any statements Open
- Berlusconi, Mastella: “I heard his brother Paolo… there is apprehension” La7 News
- For Berlusconi ‘progressive and constant improvement’ – Politics ANSA agency
- Berlusconi hospitalized in intensive care, cautious optimism about his health conditions TusciaWeb
- See full coverage on Google News