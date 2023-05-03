Berlusconi “stable, ahead with leukemia therapies”

“The general clinical picture of the president Silvio Berlusconi it is stable and comforting, allowing the continuation, in ordinary hospitalization, of therapies aimed at controlling the haematological disease”. This is what we read in the seventh bulletin issued by the San Raffaele hospital in Milan on the conditions of the leader of Forza Italia, hospitalized in the Irccs of via Olgettina from April 5. The update is signed, like the previous ones, by Alberto Zangrillo, personal doctor and head of the Department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care, and Fabio Ciceri, head of the Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation and Oncohematology Units.

After a quiet night, the 29th day at the San Raffaele hospital began today for the Cav, who was hospitalized last March 5 for a lung infection. Sunday 16 April, therefore, the transfer to ordinary hospitalization. In the note signed on 26 April by Zangrillo and Ciceri, there was already talk of “optimal and convincing recovery of organ functionality”. The resignation could therefore be imminent for the former premier, who on Saturday 6 May should intervene (it is still not clear in what form) at the Forza Italia convention.

“President Berlusconi is eager to get out of the hospital and is calling all of us to get details on the demonstration in Milan. But health comes first. We obviously hope that he will be able to intervene, in any form, during the two days : many of us will be there to show the President our affection and get on with the job, as Berlusconi teaches us and asks us”. So to Start, on Sky Tg24, the president of the senators of Forza Italia Licia Ronzulli.